Women’s golf places 10th at Pac-12 Preview Tournament in Hawaii

So far, the spring season has fared well for the San Diego State women’s golf team.

The Aztecs have jumped up 22 spots in the national rankings thanks to a sixth-place finish at the San Diego State Classic last week, and they’ve added another top-10 finish to their resume with a 10th-place finish at the Pac-12 Preview tournament on Wednesday.

The 54-hole tournament at Nanea Golf Club in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, was loaded with competition. Eight teams that are currently ranked in the top 50 played in the event, including No. 2 Stanford, No. 4 USC and No. 6 UCLA.

SDSU was able to step up to the challenge, finishing in 10th place with a tournament score of 35 over par. The Aztecs beat Washington State and Hawaii and were a stroke away from finishing in a tie with California.

Freshman Emma Narita led the way for the Aztecs, finishing in a tie for 18th with a tournament score of 3-over. In Narita’s first round, she recorded 13 pars that led to a 1-over 74. In her second round, the freshman recorded four birdies and four bogeys to card an even-par 73.

In her final round, Narita was 1-under until the final two holes, where she recorded a double-bogey and a bogey to finish in a tie for 18th.

Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia followed Narita, finishing in a tie for 28th at 6-over. Similar to Narita, Barbaglia had 14 pars in her first round en route to carding a 2-over 75. In the second round, the sophomore recorded three birdies and five bogeys to shoot another 2-over 75.

In the final round, Barbaglia started 3-over par after her first four holes. She was able to recover with three birdies to shoot her third straight 2-over 75.

Senior Anna Lina Otten came in third for the Aztecs, finishing in 43rd place at 12-over. In her first round, Otten recorded five bogeys and three birdies to card a 2-over 75. In the second round, Otten was even-par until she recorded four bogeys in her final eight holes to card a 3-over 76.

In the final round, the senior dropped 10 spots after carding a 7-over 80, including five bogeys and a double-bogey.

Following Otten was her fellow senior Andrea Gomez, who finished in 52nd place at 18-over. In her first two rounds, Gomez carded a 7-over 80 and an 8-over 81 that included 12 bogeys and a triple-bogey over the 36 holes. Gomez ended on a high note, shooting a 3-over 76 in the final round with a birdie, two bogeys and a double-bogey.

Junior Anika Sato finished one place behind Gomez in a tie for 53rd at 23-over. Sato carded a 5-over 78 with two birdies, four bogeys and a triple-bogey. In the second round, Sato struggled, carding a 13-over 86 with two birdies, seven bogeys, two double-bogeys and a quadruple-bogey. Sato bounced back in the final round, carding another 5-over 78 with seven bogeys and two birdies.

UCLA won the team competition at 11-under, four strokes ahead of Stanford. UCLA also won the individual competition, with Zoe Campos finishing at 8-under.

The Aztecs next event will be the Juli Inkster at Meadow Club Invitational at the Meadow Golf Club in Fairfax, California, from March 4–5.