Track and Field finishes second at Mountain West Indoor Championship

San Diego State’s final score of 103 points brought home a second-place win in the Mountain West Track and Field Indoor Women’s Championship.

The Scarlet and Black’s high scoring left San Diego State just 10 points away from winning big against Colorado State.

Head coach Shelia Burrell lead the team to success throughout her 15 years of coaching for the program.

Eight SDSU track and field student-athletes were recognized for All-Mountain West honors, following their performances at the MW Indoor Championships this weekend.

The recipients honored were Hannah Waller, Shaqueana Foote, Danae Dyer, Rhea Hoyte, Lidia Major, Jada Pierre, Aji Mbye, Ashley Callahan and Xiamara Young.

Waller, a senior, was named the Mountain West’s “Women’s Outstanding Track and Field Performer.”

On Saturday, Waller medaled in three different events: first place in the 60m dash with a time of 7.22. Waller was also awarded with two silver medals: one in the 200m dash, as well as running the anchor leg in the 4x400m relay team.

Not only did these two speedy times rank second in SDSU history but they also qualified the Aztecs to compete in the upcoming NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championship on March 8-9.

The competition at the upcoming championship held in Boston is only expected to intensify, as the seniors will face the fastest collegiate competitors nationally.

Marking her name as third in the Mountain West record book and breaking a 400m Aztec record for the third time this season was sophomore Shaquenea Foote. Foote claimed three medals this weekend under her name — one of which was the gold for her 52.43.

The idea of “first game jitters” was no factor in Aji Mybe’s first collegiate conference meet. The freshman’s performance earned her a bronze finish this weekend with a time of 7.44 in the 60m dash, and she entered the tie for the fifth fastest time in Aztec history.

The 4x400m relay team clinched the Aztecs’ second-place Mountain West finish. The second-place championship victory came down to the 4×400 relay team.

First-leg runner Rhea Hoyte, who handed the baton to Waller, Lidia Major and Foote, finished the race, winning over Nevada by 0.03 seconds, bringing the Aztecs to the gold.

The four athletes contributed to the third-fastest 4×4 relay time (3:37.23) in SDSU history. This win secured the ninth medal of the weekend the team will bring back home to San Diego.

More career highs and point contributions were added to the SDSU grand total for the weekend, with junior transfer Jada Pierre taking home silver in the 60m hurdles, a personal record in the triple jump for Xiamara Young, which landed her a spot in the finals. Jada Moore also competed in the 60m dash and Charlize James ran in the 60m hurdles.

The victorious San Diego State track and field team and coach Burrell continuously prove themselves to be a Mountain West force to be reckoned with.

Following this second-place championship MW conference victory, athletes Waller, Foote and Young will represent SDSU in the upcoming NCAA Indoor Mountain West Track and Field Championship.