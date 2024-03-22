Ask an Aztec: Investigating A.S. voting statistics with student voices

Once a year during the spring semester, San Diego State University holds elections for Associated Students candidates competing for leadership positions on campus. These elected students play a crucial role in developing campus policies and representing their peers throughout the academic year. As such, the election process serves as an opportunity for students to participate in electing the individuals who will represent their interests.

Student voting rates, however, are low, with the percentage of voters being 9.1% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022. The voter turnout for 2023 was higher but fell short of a 20% threshold. Students on campus shared their sentiments on A.S. elections and if they plan to vote.

Alejandro Rangel, a third-year criminal justice major:

“I just transferred here as a junior, so I haven’t heard about how to vote or anything like that.”

Rangel said he plans to vote in the upcoming elections if the link is easy to find.