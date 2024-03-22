Ask an Aztec: Investigating A.S. voting statistics with student voices

Frida Sanchez, a second-year marketing major:
“I think someone approached me about it and that was how I heard about it and then I don’t think I ever received an email about it.”
Although Sanchez hasn’t voted in the past, she plans to do so now that she knows about it.
Mathew Lorenzen, a second-year civil engineering major:
“The current president (Tarek Morsy) came to my fraternity and was talking to us and got us to vote for him so I did.”
Lorenzen said he intends to participate in the upcoming elections as well.
(From left to right) Samantha Dollete, a third-year marketing major:
“I just got here so I didn’t know that they even had voting elections.”
Samantha Dollete said she would participate in the elections if she had more information.
Taylor Ochoa, a fourth-year financial services major:
“Possibly, I’m graduating in May so I’m not for sure. But I might,” Ochoa said.
Taylor Ochoa participated in past elections due to a campaign at her sorority chapter. However, she is undecided on whether she will vote in the upcoming election.
Interviews conducted by Nicole Hayek with photography by Callum Wilson.