News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

2
A general view of the San Diego State student section during their 2023-2024 home opener again Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena on Nov. 6, 2023. The Aztecs have had announced sellout crowds at all 12 of their home games against DI opponents this season.

SDSU ticket office responds to men's basketball student tickets limits

3
Fans pack Viejas Arena with their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw earlier in the Mens Basketball season vs. Point Loma on Monday, Nov. 23, 2023.

SDSU Aztecs' basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

4
San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men’s basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

5
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) takes the ball up the court followed by forward Jaedon LeDee (13) on Friday, March 8 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs 79-77 loss to Boise State, coupled with Mountain West results on Saturday made SDSU the No. 5 seed for the 2024 Mountain West Tournament.

Day After: No. 5 seed men’s basketball will face UNLV at conference tourney

Advertisement

Ask an Aztec: Investigating A.S. voting statistics with student voices

A.S. elections are coming up for SDSU and student involvement continues to lag behind 20%
by Nicole Hayek, ContributorMarch 22, 2024
Students+from+San+Diego+State+University+pose+for+headshots+across+campus+on+March+5%2C+2024.%0A
Callum Wilson
Students from San Diego State University pose for headshots across campus on March 5, 2024.

Once a year during the spring semester, San Diego State University holds elections for Associated Students candidates competing for leadership positions on campus. These elected students play a crucial role in developing campus policies and representing their peers throughout the academic year. As such, the election process serves as an opportunity for students to participate in electing the individuals who will represent their interests.

Student voting rates, however, are low, with the percentage of voters being 9.1% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022. The voter turnout for 2023 was higher but fell short of a 20% threshold. Students on campus  shared their sentiments on A.S. elections and if they plan to vote.

Alejandro Rangel, a third-year criminal justice major:

“I just transferred here as a junior, so I haven’t heard about how to vote or anything like that.”

Rangel said he plans to vote in the upcoming elections if the link is easy to find.

Frida Sanchez, a second-year marketing major:

“I think someone approached me about it and that was how I heard about it and then I don’t think I ever received an email about it.” 

Although Sanchez hasn’t voted in the past, she plans to do so now that she knows about it.

Mathew Lorenzen, a second-year civil engineering major:

“The current president (Tarek Morsy) came to my fraternity and was talking to us and got us to vote for him so I did.” 

Lorenzen said he intends to participate in the upcoming elections as well

(From left to right) Samantha Dollete, a third-year marketing major: 

“I just got here so I didn’t know that they even had voting elections.” 

Samantha Dollete said she would participate in the elections if she had more information.

Taylor Ochoa, a fourth-year financial services major:

“Possibly, I’m graduating in May so I’m not for sure. But I might,” Ochoa said. 

Taylor Ochoa participated in past elections due to a campaign at her sorority chapter. However, she is undecided on whether she will vote in the upcoming election.

 

Interviews conducted by Nicole Hayek with photography by Callum Wilson.
About the Contributor
Callum Wilson, Staff Writer
Callum Wilson (he/him/his) is an 18-year-old journalism major switching to international security conflict resolution. He is originally from a small college town in the middle of Kansas called Manhattan. At six years old he moved to Kansas City where he spent the next six years of his life. In the summer of 2016, he moved to San Diego where he graduated from high school. He did one year at his school’s paper before participating in The San Diego Union-Tribune Community Scholars Program during the summer of 2022. He has an older brother who recently graduated from UCLA. When he isn’t taking photos he is watching soccer, the NFL, and the MLB. Callum religiously supports Kansas City sports, Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and the local men's team San Diego Loyal.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in