Women’s golf is ready to tee it up at the Mountain West Championship

After ending the regular season with a third-place finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, the Aztecs have confidence going into the postseason
by Cade West, Staff Writer April 15, 2024
Graphic+by+Emily+Augustine.
Emily Augustine
Graphic by Emily Augustine.

As the regular season closes and the postseason begins, the San Diego State women’s golf team is peaking at the right time.

Throughout the spring, the Aztecs were able to add four top-10 finishes to their resume, including a third-place finish at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic two weeks ago, their best placement of the season.

Individually, the Aztecs are finding success as four golfers have had their best placements of the year during the spring season.

Seniors Andrea Gomez and Anna Lina Otten both finished in the top 20 at the San Diego State Classic. Junior Anika Sato finished in the top 20 in both the Juli Inkster Invitational and the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic. Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia also had success in the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic with a fourth-place finish.

As the Aztecs get ready to tee it up at the Mountain West Championship on Monday, they can use the momentum they’ve built over the past few events going into the tournament.

 “I think we have good momentum going into conference,” said head coach Lauren Dobashi. “I think everyone is in a good spot mentally”.

 After their last two events, which were days apart from each other, the Aztecs have been able to take some time off and practice before they start the postseason.

 “They put in a really good week of practice… And I’m feeling good about it,” said Dobashi. “It’s like anything in golf; everything has to happen at the right time, and hopefully we’re peaking at the right time.”

One of those players who is peaking at the right time is Narita, who recently received the Mountain West Player of the Week award twice in April. In her last event, the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, Narita finished in a tie for 16th place,  her best finish so far this year.

 “I think she’s done great,” said Dobashi. “I think she played well in Georgia (Liz Murphey Collegiate)… She played against some really good players and managed to stay in there.”

 Narita’s success has in part been due to her putting, as she has continued to work on her performance with the flat stick throughout the past few weeks.

 “I focused especially on my putting, using tools and rulers to see my (putting) stroke,” said Narita. “The putter is the most key point to making a good score; it’s so closely related to my feelings and confidence.”

As the Aztecs prepare for the Mountain West Championship (which will be held at the Mission Hills Dinah Course in Rancho Mirage, California), the short game will continue to be a point of focus for Narita and the team. 

 “I think the difference maker on a type of course like that is definitely short game,” said Dobashi. “At the end of the day, the short game wins championships.”

 The Aztecs start their postseason on Monday.

 

 

 
About the Contributor
Emily Augustine, '23-24 Graphics Editor






