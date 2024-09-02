Aztecs defense dazzles and dominates in season opener under bright lights

The term “Aztec FAST” has been a mentality throughout the offseason and fall camp. That was ever so present as the San Diego State defense swarmed the Lions and gave football fans an entertaining season-opening game.

Saturday’s 45-14 season-opening Aztecs win over Texas A&M-Commerce had all the makings of what could take the program back to being bowl-eligible every season since 2010 before last year’s disappointing 4-8 season.

Under defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt, the Aztecs tallied four sacks and three turnovers, and they limited Texas A&M-Commerce to 180 yards of total offense. Seeing how the defense came alive and punished the offense under Schmidt’s first season as the defensive coordinator for SDSU, gave a positive impression of what this year’s defense will bring.

The Aztecs defense scored a pair of touchdowns off turnovers in the second half to help wipe a 6-3 deficit score at the half and quickly end any chance of the Lions staying in the game competitively.

When head coach Sean Lewis started the post-game conference with his opening statement, he noted the overall “resiliency of the club” and “the way they responded in the second half.”

Once both units got comfortable in the second half, there was no looking back.

Army West Point transfer Tano Letuli showed up and showed out, leading the Aztecs in tackles alongside cornerback Eric Butler, and tackle for loss, plus having a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Early in the third quarter on an ensuing possession following a 47-yard scoring run from running back Marquez Cooper, edge Trey White blitzed and forced a fumble by TAMUC quarterback Eric Rodriguez before Letulli fell on the loose ball in the end zone for six points added on the board. Despite an unsuccessful conversion attempt, the Aztecs were in control 16-6. The scoop and score created a momentum swing and proved to be the turning point for the Aztecs in the game.

“That was my first college touchdown, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates – Trey White punching the ball out, Cody Moon being there,” Letulli said. “I just happened to be at the right place at the right time.”

Up 31-14, JD Coffey III showed off his senior know-how as pressure from the defensive line forced Rodriguez to throw an errant pass down the middle that was picked off on the third play of TAMUC’s possession and ran 45 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead 38-14 with 1:12 left in the game.

Lewis noted how much of an impact the defense played in the second half following the win.

“I thought they did a great job at communicating,” Lewis said. “They were playing with great effort and running to the ball, affecting their quarterback and getting him off his rhythm and disrupting some of the timing. It goes back to the basic fundamentals, those core tenants of communicating, playing with relentless effort, having great focus, and we just did that at a higher level.”

Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Eric Rodriguez had an impressive stat line on paper, completing 14-of-20 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Ron Peace also went in late during garbage time going 4-of-5 for 12 yards. During the game, however, the Aztec FAST defense was on full display collecting four sacks with linebacker Brady Anderson and edge Ryan Henderson having a sack apiece.

“My D-line did a great job,” Letuli said. “It makes my job 100 times easier and they did a great job today. It made my reads easier and made the team everything for me to fit.”

While there are still plenty of things to be cleaned up, as Lewis specifically noted the penalties and discipline throughout the game, plenty of signs point in the right direction.

The Aztec defense has always packed a punch and been a physical unit. SDSU fans should expect nothing less this year.