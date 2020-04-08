Three takeways from Matt Mitchell’s Twitter takeover

Junior+forward+Matt+Mitchell+flexes+in+celebration+after+a+chance+to+complete+a+three-point+play+against+New+Mexico+on+Feb.+11+at+Viejas+Arena.

Kareem Jones

Junior forward Matt Mitchell flexes in celebration after a chance to complete a three-point play against New Mexico on Feb. 11 at Viejas Arena.

by Kyle Betz, Assistant Sports Editor
April 8, 2020

San Diego State men’s basketball junior forward Matt Mitchell hosted a Twitter takeover on the official men’s basketball Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell interacted with Aztec basketball fans for an hour, answering various questions with the hashtag “#MattTakesOver.”

The Twitter takeover was part of the online series “Stay connected with the Aztecs,” which has featured SDSU athletes and coaches holding interviews and hosting Q&As amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell is the second SDSU men’s basketball player to have hosted an online Q&A after SDSU’s postseason was canceled. Senior guard KJ Feagin answered questions live on The Athletic last Friday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from the Twitter takeover.

1. Mitchell’s favorite moments from the past season

Mitchell said a couple of his favorite moments included “the dunk” and beating Utah State at home on Feb. 1 — when Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points (including 24 points in the second half).

The Riverside, Calif. native even added some humor about the memorable slam.

Junior forward Matt Mitchell completes a tomahawk dunk over Lobos junior guard Keith McGee. Photo by Kareem Jones.

 

Mitchell said if he were to give the photo of the dunk his own caption, it would be “Dead man walkin’.”

Mitchell went on to say the Aggies are among his top two favorite teams to beat, along with the Nevada Wolf Pack.

2. Uncertainty for Mitchell’s future?

One of the more engrossing responses from the takeover was related to Mitchell’s basketball plans next season.

Mitchell’s answer suggests his consideration in regards to staying at SDSU for his senior season or playing professional basketball domestically or overseas.

The 6-foot-6 forward started the season off the bench as the sixth man but got his first start on New Year’s Day at home against Fresno State after sophomore forward Nathan Mensah was held out for the rest of the year with a respiratory issue.

Mitchell ended the season averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, garnering all-Mountain West Conference first-team honors.

Regardless of if Mitchell returns, he said next year’s team should establish an identity from the start.

Mitchell said he’s familiar with SDSU commit and incoming freshman guard Lamont Butler Jr. The two played against each other in AAU.

If Mitchell returns to SDSU, he could be reunited with the three-star recruit, who also hails from Mitchell’s hometown Riverside.

3. Mitchell talks basketball, his goals on and off the court

Mitchell said former Aztec Malik Pope is the most difficult player to defend. He added Jeremy Hemsley is the toughest SDSU defender he’s faced on the other side of the court.

Senior guard Jeremy Hemsley defends UNLV senior guard Noah Robotham during the Mountain West quarterfinal against UNLV on March 14, 2019.

Among current men’s basketball players, Mitchell said sophomore guard Adam Seiko has the talent to improve the most next season.

Whenever his basketball career ends, Mitchell said he wants to assist high schoolers academically and athletically.

But before he fulfills his career aspirations, he intends on playing professional basketball, using his dad as his inspiration.

What’s next?

The next chance for Aztec fans to hear from SDSU athletics is on GoAztecs’ “Around the Mesa” series. Track and field head coach Shelia Burrell and swimming and diving head coach Mike Shrader will be interviewed on Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., respectively.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email