Blog: Brenden Tuccinardi named editor in chief for 2020-21

Brenden Tuccinardi, a former engagement editor for The Daily Aztec, has been named editor in chief for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Since Fall 2017, Tuccinardi has contributed to the newspaper as a staff writer in the arts and news sections.

He started this school year as the newspaper’s engagement editor, where he coordinated the publication’s social media accounts, including the development of our own TikTok. For the spring semester, Tuccinardi studied abroad in Singapore until he was forced to return as a result of the current pandemic. While abroad, he reported on coronavirus for The Daily Aztec as an international correspondent.

Tuccinardi is currently a junior at San Diego State, where he studies advertising within the journalism major and has a minor in interdisciplinary studies. After graduation, he hopes to pursue a career in digital journalism.

The Daily Aztec will soon begin hiring section editors for the 2020-21 school year. For more information, email current editor in chief Bella Ross at editor@thedailyaztec.com.