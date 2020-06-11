Two Aztecs selected on the second day of the shortened MLB draft

Then-sophomore pitcher Casey Schmitt pitches in the Aztecs' 5-4 victory over Air Force on April 20, 2019 at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Despite the fact that the 2020 MLB draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds for the first time in its history, two San Diego State baseball players heard their names called.

Junior baseman Casey Schmitt and junior shortstop Anthony Walters were selected on the second day of the draft.

Schmitt was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 2nd round as the 39th player off the board.

The selection is the earliest an SDSU player has been chosen since 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg was the first overall selection by the Washington Nationals in the 2009 draft.

Walters heard his name called in the third round when the New York Mets took him with the 91st pick.

Schmitt ends his SDSU career after three years. He finishes with a career .295 batting average, six home runs and 77 RBIs along with 23 saves, 87 innings pitched and a 2.48 ERA.

Schmitt received several honors throughout his career, including two selections for the Mountain West All-Conference teams in 2019 and 2020, a 2020 Golden Spikes preseason candidate, and four preseason All-American recognitions this year.

In 2018, Schmitt was named the Most Valuable Player in the Mountain West Championships and was named to the freshman All-American team.

Schmitt ended his 2020 season with a .323 batting average, nine RBIs, a 3.75 ERA and six saves before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his only year playing for SDSU, Walters ends with a .273 batting average, one homer, eight RBIs after playing in every game of the 2020 season.

Walters entered the scene as a transfer player after he played for California in 2017 and Mount San Antonio College in 2018.

In 2018, Walters was named to the California Community College Coaching Association first-team after finishing the season with a .374 batting average, 10 home runs and 62 RBI in 45 games.