SDSU welcomes addition of Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center

This fall, San Diego State welcomed the newest addition to its collection of on-campus cultural centers. The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center officially launched this August, with funding from last semester’s Instructionally-Related Fee increase.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the center currently operates virtually. Dr. Virginia Loh-Hagan, director of the APIDA Center, said even though this wasn’t the grand opening they imagined, they were still able to make it work.

“In some ways, there’s a bright side,” Loh-Hagan said. “It also gives us some time to be a little bit more thoughtful, so that when we are back together on campus and when we have our physical space, we’ll have plans.”

Loh-Hagan said she wants to create a safe environment where students feel a sense of connectedness around their shared identities.

“I see the APIDA Center as home,” Loh-Hagan said. “I want it to serve as a home base for the students and faculty and staff who identify as APIDA, and those who identify as allies too.”

Biology senior and (AAPI)phany Intern Belle Phommavong was involved with the development of the APIDA Center from the very beginning, and sees it as a way to unify all of the APIDA-identified organizations at SDSU.

“Being in a bunch of different organizations, it already really helps to have a central point where everyone can gather and share ideas so we won’t be as broken up on campus,” Phommavong said.

Loh-Hagan said she is still working on developing resources that will be offered in the near future. These include career services, academic support, mental health initiatives, peer mentorship programs and a residential learning community.

The APIDA Center is currently focusing on providing weekly workshops and guest speakers in celebration of Filipinx American History Month, which are especially relevant when considering the recent increase in racism against Asians as a result of the pandemic.

Last spring, Filipino cultural organization AB Samahan experienced a racist “zoombombing” incident during one of their election meetings.

“It was scary and very hurtful,” microbiology junior and AB Samahan Administrative Officer Daniella Luistro said. “It made me realize that I’m not always going to be sheltered under the model minority myth. It basically taught me that racism can happen to anyone.”

Loh-Hagan said incidents like these emphasize the importance for SDSU to have a center that provides a sense of belonging for the APIDA community.