Aztecs drop fifth straight in 65-48 loss to New Mexico

Sophomore guard Isabela Hernandez faces a New Mexico defender during the Aztecs’ 65-48 loss to the Lobos on Feb. 5 at Viejas Arena.

In an aggressive scramble for the win, San Diego State women’s basketball once again put up a fight against New Mexico but fell short, losing 65-48 on Feb. 5 at Viejas Arena.

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said the team was familiar with New Mexico’s high intensity competing since they had played against them on Feb. 3.

“We were familiar because we had been in that position the game before so we talked a little bit about holding the line, continuing to play with the aggressiveness, the toughness and continuing to compete in the second half,” Terry-Hutson said.

In the second half alone, New Mexico scored 42 points while SDSU scored just 21.

“They came out in the third quarter in both games and really gave it to us,” Terry-Hutson said of New Mexico taking the lead in the second half.

Sophomore guard Mallory Adams played 27 minutes — the most play time she has had all season since recovering from an ACL injury. Adams scored 16 points, beating her previous season-high.

“I think the best part about it was just being able to play for that long,” Adams said. “I’m still trying to get in shape. So I just try to challenge myself to get small wins and just being able to run up and down the court for that long, that’s probably the biggest win I’ve had so far.”

Terry-Hutson said we haven’t seen the peak of Adams’ play yet.

“She’s getting into shape,” Terry-Hutson said. ‘You haven’t even seen the best of Mallory yet this year she’s still trying to find her way. But we are using this year to get her back into the player we all know she can be.”

Sophomore guard Isabela Hernandez grabbed a career-high of nine rebounds and scored two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

“My teammates, they did a really good job finding me,” Hernandez said of her 3-pointers. “Mercedes (Staples) and Alex (Crain), they know where I like to shoot the ball so they did a good job finding me.”

Terry-Hutson said the team relies on Hernandez and she will be challenging her to do more.

“I’m actually challenging her to do more to be quite honest,” Terry-Hutson said. “I think she can give us more. She’s a great kid she works hard but she needs to step up into this leadership role and demand more from herself because that’s what we need her to do.”

New Mexico played an aggressive game, Terry-Hutson noted said the team was challenged to match New Mexico’s aggressiveness and their toughness. Hernandez said she thought her team improved since their game on Feb. 3 — an 84-44 loss.

“They were probably the most aggressive team we’ve faced so far this season and I think it was a good challenge for us,” Hernandez said. “I think the second game, we did a better job facing their physicality and their toughness. And I think we took steps forward with our toughness and physicality also.”

The Aztecs will take on the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV on Feb. 15 at Viejas Arena.