Aztecs omit March 4 game, get ready for Mountain West tournament

San Diego State women’s basketball freshman forward Kim Villalobos jumps for the opening tip during the Aztecs’ 65-48 loss to the Lobos on Feb. 5, 2021 at Viejas Arena.

Last week, San Diego State women’s basketball and the Mountain West Conference announced SDSU’s game against Utah State would be rescheduled for March 4.

That has changed.

Both the Aztecs and Aggies decided they will not play Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the conference and SDSU women’s basketball program.

The cancellation was not specifically related to COVID-19.

As a result of the game cancellation, the conference said both teams will receive a loss. It is one of few circumstances in which a game can result in both teams losing.

According to the conference, the loss only affects both teams’ conference record and not overall record.

This announcement marks the end to SDSU’s regular season. The team went 7-16 overall and 5-12 in MWC play.

Now, SDSU and the Aggies will prepare for the MWC tournament beginning Sunday at the Thomas and Mack Center.

The Aztecs are the No. 8 seed and will face Air Force, the No. 9 seed. The game will tip off at 2 p.m.

The Aggies, who will be the No. 10 seed, will either face Wyoming or Nevada following the Aztecs and Falcons at 4:30 p.m.

SDSU is coming off splitting back-to-back series at home against Fresno State and at Boise State last weekend. The win last Friday marked the Aztecs’ first victory in Boise, Idaho since Feb. 6, 2013.

Senior guard Téa Adams made the extra pass to sophomore forward Mallory Adams to make a wide-open 3-pointer to seal the Aztecs’ win last Friday.

The Scarlet and Black led for only 40 seconds in the game, including the game’s final 11 seconds when the 6-foot sophomore forward nailed the shot for the victory.