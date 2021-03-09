Men’s soccer goes to extra time for third straight game, falls to No. 8 Washington

San Diego State men’s soccer freshman midfielder Andrew Ochoa controls the ball during the Aztecs’ 1-0 loss to the Cardinal on Feb. 27 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

San Diego State (0-1-2) lost 3-2 in extra time to No. 8 Washington at the Huskies’ (2-1-0) home field in Seattle on March 6. The Aztecs were seconds away from getting their first win of the season in regulation time, but Huskies’ senior defender Ryan Sailor managed to redirect a ball off a free kick from the right side of the pitch to tie it up 2-2 in the 90th minute.

Only 100 seconds had passed when the Aztecs conceded a penalty kick opportunity on a handball inside the 18-yard box. The Huskies were then given a penalty kick in the 91st minute, when midfielder Dylan Teves capitalized to get the win for Washington.

This is the second time the Aztecs have lost in extra time this season.

SDSU had put itself up on the scoreboard twice with goals by sophomore forward Blake Bowen. The Aztecs scored first in the 38th minute off a penalty kick goal by Bowen. The PK was called after freshmen winger John Foltyn was fouled from behind by the Huskies inside the 18 yard box.

The Huskies tied the game in the 57th minute after a ricochet ball managed to find the back of the net through a congested box following a free kick clearance.

In the 65th minute, Bowen scored his evaded goal off an assist by senior forward Teven Roux. The play was constructed on the left side of Washington’s box, where Roux connected a pass to Bowen and quickly shook a defender to the left to get just enough space to get a shot past the Huskies’ goal.

The Huskies tied the game with 59 seconds left on the clock off a free kick from the right side of the pitch that Ryan Sailor managed to flick onto the Aztecs goal, taking the game to extra time.

The Scarlet and Black were out shot by the Huskies 18-2.

Up next…

The Aztecs return to the SDSU Sports Deck on March 13, to face California (0-0-3).