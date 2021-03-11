Anti-Semitic+vandalism+reported+at+South+Campus+Plaza+North

San Diego State issued a statement of support for the university’s Jewish community after anti-Semitic vandalism appeared on the exterior walls of a campus residence hall Thursday, March 11.

According to the university drawings, including swastikas, were found on South Campus Plaza North. The drawings have since been removed and University Police have launched a hate incident investigation.

“Speech and use of symbols that are anti-Semitic or encourage hatred of a particular group are reprehensible and counter to the environment we support at SDSU,” a statement from J. Luke Wood, vice president of student affairs and campus diversity, read.

In response to the vandalism, the university is coordinating a series of training sessions that will address anti-Semitism on campus and in the classroom, according to the statement.

Jewish Campus Leader and Interfraternity Council President Lee Abed said the act of hatred shocked him.

“I was shocked to see such hatred hit so close to home. I know several Jewish students who live in the building and can’t even imagine what they might be going through,” Abed told The Daily Aztec in a text message.

Abed released a statement with Hillel of San Diego Executive Director Karen Parry, Head Rabbi of Chabad, Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah and President of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, Ofek Suchard, stating they “join SDSU in denouncing this vile act.”

“We have been working closely with the university to address the incident and ensure that there is no place for hate of any kind on campus,” Abed said.

Looking forward, Abed said Hillel is working towards producing an event with a Holocaust survivor.

“We are working to bring a Holocaust survivor to campus in April – over zoom of course – and are hoping that we can use (the event) as an opportunity to raise awareness and remind students that these atrocities happened not too long ago and there are still people who share similar beliefs,” Abed said.

Associated Students released the following statement in solidarity with the SDSU Jewish community.

“Given the recent anti-Semitic attacks on the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic vandalism on our campus, Associated Students of SDSU condemn these abhorrent actions of hate and stands in solidarity with our Jewish community. These actions are inexcusable and there is no place in our community for any form of anti-Semitism, prejudice or hatred.”

The full statement can found on the A.S. Instagram.

Hannah Berman-Schneider, the A.S. Executive Board Student-at-Large and political science and English fourth-year, said that as a member of the Jewish community and a student living on campus she is “grateful for the quick response” of her peers and the university to resolve the problem and work to bring about discussions regarding the damaging impact of anti-Semitism.

“It is imperative that individuals understand that anti-Semitism is not a thing of the past, but a current, serious and widespread issue that plagues the lives of millions of people,” Berman-Schneider told The Daily Aztec. “I stand by my community and will continue to support those affected in any way I can.”

Members of the SDSU community in need of support or seeking to report a situation can do so at Inclusive SDSU.