‘SDSU Now’ accused of blackmail in Elections Committee meeting

A complaint submitted to the committee alleges A.S. President-elect Ashley Tejada pressured Martelino to withdraw from the election.

Associated Students President-elect Ashley Tejada and her slate, SDSU Now, were accused of blackmailing A New Hope presidential candidate Bella Martelino and her slate in order to secure victory in last week’s A.S. Elections on March 29, according to a complaint filed in the A.S. Elections Committee on Monday morning.

Elections Committee member Guan Liu, who filed the complaint, alleges Tejada and SDSU Now violated A.S. Elections Code 4.08P2C stating “such campaigning shall not be abusive, libelous/slanderous, or in any other way deleterious to competitors, competitors campaign members, or any other person or organization.”

The Elections Committee moved to table Liu’s complaint regarding SDSU Now’s alleged violation of Section 4.08P2C to Thursday, April 1, where additional complaints are all but assured to be discussed.

Lui’s complaint stems from an earlier complaint submitted to the committee by SDSU Now campaign manager Dylan Meisner and later withdrawn.

According to documents submitted to the committee, Meisner’s complaint alleges Martelino and A New Hope gifted racks of beer to multiple fraternities on Sunday, March 22.

Over the remainder of that day, the next day and Wednesday, March 24, Martelino and Tejada came to several agreements that resulted in Martelino’s eventual withdrawal from the race only after Tejada relayed a threat from Interfraternity Council President Lee Abed to bring the potentially negative story regarding the beer complaint to The Daily Aztec, the evidence submitted with the complaint shows.

According to documents submitted to the Elections Committee, Tejada told Martelino that Abed had already “made an appointment” with someone at The DA to talk about the beer.

Four editors at The Daily Aztec can confirm neither Tejada, Abed, nor anyone else on the SDSU Now slate approached The Daily Aztec with information about this formal complaint.

The Initial Complaint

On March 22, Meisner filed an official complaint with the A.S. Elections Committee alleging Bella Martelino and A New Hope violated the elections code by delivering cases of beer to “various fraternity houses in the SDSU area.”

An unnamed individual who received the cases of beer then messaged in his fraternity’s GroupMe that the slate had gifted the beers.

On Wednesday, March 24 at 1:33 a.m., IFC President Lee Abed (who heavily endorsed Tejada and SDSU Now candidates) contacted a member of A New Hope, according to call logs submitted to the Elections Committee.

According to notes taken during the call submitted to the Elections Committee, Abed threatened a member of A New Hope and Martelino, saying that if Martelino involved the unnamed individual, “her shit would be over.”

Martelino reached out to SDSU Now presidential candidate Ashley Tejada later that morning right before 8 a.m. in an effort to address the complaint and call logs presented at the meeting confirmed this.

Tejada and Martelino came to an initial agreement that Meisner would drop the complaint if Martelino withdrew from the race by the end of voting on March 25, at 7 p.m., Martelino said, and call logs confirm.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, the Elections Committee met to discuss the beer complaint along with anonymous complaints filed against two SDSU Now candidates.

During the Elections Committee meeting, it appeared like the complaints filed against the two SDSU Now candidates would result in more serious consequences. The two candidates were alleged to have violated the ban on in-person campaigning by wearing and distributing t-shirts within a mile of SDSU.

As a result, Tejada reached out to Martelino asking that she step down earlier in order to preserve SDSU Now candidates’ chances of winning.

The two SDSU Now individuals were given two reprimands each and are required to publicly apologize, though the Elections Committee had contemplated handing up to three reprimands.

The A.S. Elections Committee decides how many reprimands to give to a candidate who violates A.S. Elections Code and if a candidate gets three or more, they can be disqualified at the A.S. Elections Committee’s discretion.

Martelino agreed to Tejada’s terms in an effort to insulate the rest of her slate from the fallout and protect the fraternities from a potential investigation into underage drinking by the university, Martelino said.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the main thing for our team was the severity of it,” Martelino said. “That was a really large concern, particularly the magnitude of attention this claim could have and could bring to the university in regards to a possible investigation.”

In a separate call later in the Elections Committee meeting, Tejada told Martelino that she would have to withdraw by 2 p.m. that day or else IFC President Abed would go to The Daily Aztec with information about the beer complaint.

In the Elections Committee meeting on Monday, Tejada alleged Martelino was attempting to frame her. Tejada presented a screenshot of a message Tejada sent Martelino that suggest Martelino approached her with the intention to withdraw.

Tejada also claimed that Martelino’s claim that the original complaint filed by Meisner regarding the beer was true. Tejada presented screenshots of messages in which it appears Martelino offers to meet with fraternities and bring them gifts.

What Happens Next

The Elections Committee meets again on Thursday. Committee members will discuss Liu’s initial complaint as well as any others brought forth to the committee. From there the committee will decide whether or not to reprimand the candidates. This is an unprecedented situation, so there is no saying how this could impact the results of the election.

This is a developing story. For updates follow The Daily Aztec on Instagram and Twitter.