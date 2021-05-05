Students+weigh+in+about+what+they+will+miss+about+virtual+learning

Following the announcement that San Diego State would be primarily in-person for the Fall 2021 semester, SDSU students felt a mix of emotions after over a year of almost completely virtual instruction.

While many students are excited at the prospect of moving back near campus and living the authentic college experience once more or for the first time, some will miss aspects of virtual learning that grew to be more convenient in an increasingly digital world.

“Being a commuter, virtual learning cut down on a lot of time I spend commuting,” said computer science junior Morgan Stidum.

Not having to worry about physically getting to classes was one aspect of virtual learning some students were thankful for. Especially for commuters, the daily routine of getting up early to travel and spending all day on campus was often exhausting, so when classes moved to Zoom, they were able to breathe a momentary sigh of relief.

Sociology sophomore Shawn Khalifa felt a similar way about the timing of classes.

“Not worrying about getting to class on time,” Khalifa said on the one upside he found in the past year.

On the other hand, Stidum came to realize after months of online schooling that the commute to classes could sometimes be worth it.

“Studying at home is hard with all the distractions a hand’s reach away,” Stidum said. “Can’t wait to get back to the library to study!”

Another point of contention when it comes to the Fall 2021 semester is the recent announcement that the California State University and University of California systems will both require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus later this year, pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

While some students approve of these safety measures, others disagree with the requirement. Political science junior María wishes there were alternatives in the fall for individuals uncomfortable being vaccinated.

“I hope virtual learning will be an option,” María said. “I don’t want to get the vaccine.”

Ultimately, the one aspect of virtual learning that a lot of students will miss is the convenience of doing work at their own pace at home.

Political science freshman Alondra Orozco said she would miss “being able to do school/classes from the comfort of my own bed.”

Journalism sophomore Lucelis Martíz echoed this point, as she said she will miss “doing things in my own time.”

For the latest information on the Fall 2021 semester, stay tuned to The Daily Aztec, soon to be back in print in the fall.