Spear Sports Report: NCAA NIL rule now allows student athletes to create revenue

No one covers the home team like we do. Spear Sports Report, presented by The Daily Aztec, is bringing you courtside as our editors and writers break down all things Aztec’s Athletics.

An academic scholarship isn’t the only reward a student-athlete can receive after the NCAA recently changed their controversial Name, Image and Likeness rules allowing athletes to create revenue with their name, image and likeness outside of their universities and organizations. From gaining endorsement deals and sponsorships to establishing their own companies with their names, the length of which these student-athletes can go with the NCAA’s latest decision seems limitless.

With new freedoms comes new responsibilities, how will these students handle their ability to profit from themselves? Will this impact their performance in their respective sport for better or worse?

The impact of these new rules also raises concerns beyond college sports. What does this mean for how professional sports leagues handle their NIL rules after the student-athletes graduate and move onto this big stage? What does this mean for highly-touted athletes entering into college?

Assistant sports editor Andrew Finley and Daily Aztec sports contributor Nick Coppo discuss some possible ramifications of the NCAA’s decision, and what these new rules could mean for the student-athletes now and in the future.