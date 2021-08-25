SDSU implements new mail system

Two new UPS stores open on campus where SDSU residents may send and receive mail.

The UPS Stores, located on Hardy Ave. and on College Ave., will start servicing all mail and packages for all San Diego State residence hall residents starting in the Fall 2021 semester.

In a statement on the Housing and Residential Education website, the university detailed this change.

“We are excited to share that two new The UPS Stores are opening on campus this fall for all residential mail services,” the statement said. “Starting in Fall 2021, mail and packages may no longer be sent directly to the on-campus residential communities. Instead, all mail must be directed to The UPS Stores on campus.”

To ensure mail and packages are correctly routed, housing asked for mail to be sent with the resident’s first and last name, the residence hall name and room number along with the address of the assigned UPS Store.

Residents from Aztec Corner, Granada, Huaxyacac, Chapultepec, Piedra del Sol, University Towers and Zapotec residence halls will have mail and packages delivered to the UPS Store on west campus at 5505 Hardy Avenue.

The east campus UPS Store located on College Avenue will receive mail and packages for the Maya and Olmeca complex, Tepeyac and Tacuba complex, South Campus Plaza, Tenochca, Villa Alvarado and Zura.

Housing also announced M@College will be the exception when it comes to mail delivery. Residents at M@College, a SDSU-affiliated housing complex, will need to have mail sent directly to the apartment complex.

Addressees for M@College will need to be sent in this format — the resident’s first and last name, M@College and the apartment number along with the M@College mailing address of 5030 College Ave, San Diego, CA.

Gavin Horton, operations manager for the UPS Store, explained the reasons for the mail delivery changes.

“The SDSU residence halls have been wanting to not handle mail and packages at the residence halls,” Horton said. “We are […] taking over all mail and packages for all the dorms [and apartments] on campus.”

He goes on to mention in addition to mail and packages, the UPS Store offers other services such as packing, shipping, photo-copying, printing and making banners.

He also gave insight on how the packages will be handled at the UPS Stores.

“As soon as we get packages, they get logged in, students get notified and they come, pick them up and off they go,” Horton said.

To prepare for the extra load this fall, Horton explained the management process that took place.

“We have a very unique system that only university UPS locations use to do package management,” Horton said. “It’s through a company called Luxor, who is also known for doing high-rise apartments and things like that. It just keeps everything nice and organized.”

The new UPS store locations are located on the west and east parts of campus. The west campus location is 5505 Hardy Ave. San Diego, CA 92115. The east campus location is 5187 College Ave. San Diego, CA 92115 where the old CalCopy store was located.

For more information regarding this change, contact Housing and Residential Education at oha@sdsu.edu or visit their virtual desk, open from Mon. to Fri. from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.