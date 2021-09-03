Production Night: Back to where we started

Production Night is The Daily Aztec’s weekly news podcast that is pulling back the curtain on San Diego State’s student newsroom. Writers, editors and guests will discuss the week’s biggest stories and invite listeners into the action.

On a very special episode of Production Night, podcast host and senior staff writer Sara Rott is joined by opinion editor Aaliyah Alexander as they welcome back students to San Diego State.

Featured on the latest podcast, Alexander and Rott promote the highly anticipated return of the Daily Aztec’s print issue since March 2020. The special freshman issue was distributed on Aug. 13 and is available in newsstands around campus.

Following a different routine, the podcast duo discusses the excitement of returning back to campus this fall semester. They also remind students of upcoming important dates, mask requirements for the school year and the return of Aztec Nights.

Additionally, Alexander and Rott share an original list of tips and tricks to help incoming freshmen as well as all returning students this fall.

Back to school season is upon us and the Daily Aztec is ready to keep you updated on all that’s happening during this unprecedented time.