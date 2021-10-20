Women’s Golf takes 11th Place at Illini Invitational

San Diego State women’s golf team was in Medinah, Illinois from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12 competing in the Illini Invitational — the last fall event of the year for San Diego State. The Aztecs took home 11th place in a field of 15 teams that featured five teams in the top 30 of the Golfweek rankings including Illinois, Purdue, San Jose State, Texas Tech and eventual tournament champion, Georgia.

The three-round score for the Aztecs was 287-291-290 – 868 (+4).

Senior Sara Kjellker and freshman Anika Sato have led the way in the first two tournaments of the season and continued their strong play, with Kjellker posting a 71-73-70 – 214 (-2) and Sato having a similar line of 73-70-71 – 214 (-2). Both players finished tied for eighteenth in a field of 80 golfers.

Sato has been on fire recently with four of her last five rounds coming in under par. Her second-round score of 70 was also the lowest score of her collegiate career.

Kjellker finished with a 70 in the final round — the second time she had been under par for this tournament.

It was another solid showing for junior Bernice Olivarez Ilas as she finished even par for the tournament after a 70-72-74 – 216 (E) and T27th in the field.

Coming in fourth place on the team and T71st overall was junior Sammy Lee who shot a 73-76-77 – 226 (+10).

Sophomore Anna Lina Otten ended the tournament with a 74-79-85 – 228 (+12) and finished T74th.