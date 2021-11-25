Women’s basketball win 55-51 over University of Alabama Blazers in close and highly intense game

The San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) beat the University of Alabama Blazers (3-1) 55-51 after 10 lead changes and three ties throughout the high-intensity game finally concluded with a win for the Scarlet and Black.

“They (UAB) do some things that really challenge us,” head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said. “They have a post player who can score pretty much anytime she wants to. It was actually pretty good preparation for our next game against Ole Miss who has a dominant All-American post player.”

Senior forward Kim Villalobos was dynamite on the floor, securing 10 points and seven rebounds. Her plays came at the most pivotal moments of the game.

“I was just staying aggressive,” Villalobos said. “We’ve been working hard to get a team win and I think we just all came together for the win today.”

Terry-Hutson said Villalobos and junior guard Mallory Adams complimented each other nicely in their positions on the court.

“She made huge plays today starting with the rebounding, that’s where it was,” Terry-Hutson said. “She got to the offensive glass and got some easy putbacks. It was just a reminder of what she is able to do for us…she is getting her confidence back and is playing as hard as she possibly can.”

Redshirt freshman Asia Avenger kept the energy and intensity high. She played for approximately 35 minutes and accumulated 13 points and five rebounds.

“Asia does a lot for us all the time,” Terry-Hutson said. “She plays the most important position on the floor as point guard. She is a good defender for us. She initiates all of your offense so we are asking a lot of her on both sides of the ball. She has really stepped up to the challenge.

“She is continuing to learn and grow and she is a very very coachable kid. She tries to get better every time she laces her shoes up. I think the best basketball is ahead of Asia. I’m just happy she is on our team and we are not playing against her.”

At halftime, the Heartline San Diego children performed two dances on the court. Throughout the game they could be heard shouting their cheers for SDSU.

In the third quarter, a questionable flagrant foul was called against Aztecs sophomore center Kamaria Gipson.

“The flagrant foul they called against KG, Karama, I thought the kid was hanging on her arm and she was just trying to get her off,” Terry-Hutson said.“I think it was a hard-fought battle by both teams.”

Freshman Khylee-Jade Pepe played for 10 minutes and contributed three defensive rebounds.

“I was really proud of what we were able to do with our freshman Kiley Pepe, she came in and gave us some good minutes as well,” Terry-Hutson said.

The Aztecs are on the road for their next game against Ole Miss on Friday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m.