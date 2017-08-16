SDSU releases statement on Charlottesville

Close Hundreds gathered in Downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park to show solidarity with Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo by Jocelyn Moran. Hundreds gathered in Downtown San Diego's Waterfront Park to show solidarity with Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo by Jocelyn Moran.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

San Diego State officials released a statement late Wednesday in support of the victims of the violence in Charlottesville.

The statement, from SDSU President Sally Roush, Associated Students President Chimezie Ebiriekwe and University Senate Chair Marcie Bober-Michel, extended condolences to the family of Heather Heyer, who was killed protesting a white nationalist rally, as well as those of Virginia State Police officers Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates, who died when their helicopter crashed while flying over the area.

University officials also denounced the ideologies and actions of neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan and white nationalist groups, “including those who participated in violence over the weekend leading to this horrifying situation.”

“Words and actions matter,” the statement read, “so this must be repeated with clarity: The San Diego State University community does not condone bigotry, hatred or discrimination, and we will not tolerate any form of violence against individuals on the basis of their race, ethnicity, religion, gender or other social identities. We affirm and uphold our shared core values – diversity, inclusion, respect and understanding – and strive to provide an environment that is safe, supportive and equitable.”

According to the statement, university officials are reviewing “policies and procedures.” The university did not immediately return a request for comment on what this might entail.

Students who may feel fearful or unsafe were encouraged to contact Dr. Randy Timm, Dean of Students, at deanofstudents@mail.sdsu.edu. SDSU Counseling and Psychological Services professionals are also available at (619) 594-5220 and psycserv@mail.sdsu.

Employees seeking support were urged to contact the SDSU Center for Human Resources at (619) 594-6404.