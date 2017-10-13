DA Preplay — SDSU vs Boise State

Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s game against Boise State, to be played Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tune in for game footage from Stanford, an interview with quarterback Christian Chapman and linebacker Ronley Lakalaka, a sneak preview of Inside the Athlete and a segment of the Aztec Eight Ball.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Zach Engberg, Mary York

Guests: Tristi Rodriguez

Reporter: Abraham “AJ” Jewett

Digital Advisor: Mirella Lopez

Game footage: Nicholas Baltz

Camera Assistant: Robby Pierce

IG/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports