DA Preplay — SDSU at San Jose State University

Mary York, Tony Zarate, Tristi Rodriguez, Nick Baltz, Zach Engberg

Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of the SDSU’s game at San Jose State University, to be played Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. Tune in for Aztecs game footage, a segment of “Fast Facts” and all the stats on the Spartans.

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York

Guests: Tony Zarate, Tristi Rodriguez

Game Footage: Nick Baltz, Zach Engberg

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @daztecsports