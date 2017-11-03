DA Preplay — SDSU at San Jose State University
Mary York, Tony Zarate, Tristi Rodriguez, Nick Baltz, Zach Engberg
November 3, 2017
Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of the SDSU’s game at San Jose State University, to be played Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. Tune in for Aztecs game footage, a segment of “Fast Facts” and all the stats on the Spartans.
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York
Guests: Tony Zarate, Tristi Rodriguez
Game Footage: Nick Baltz, Zach Engberg
Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @daztecsports
