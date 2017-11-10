High-flying Aztecs open season with dominant 91-52 win over San Diego Christian

Close Senior forward Malik Pope puts up a floater in the first half against San Diego Christian. Pope led SDSU with 20 points in the 91-50 win. Photo by Samantha Bonpensiero Photo by Samantha Bonpensiero Senior forward Malik Pope puts up a floater in the first half against San Diego Christian. Pope led SDSU with 20 points in the 91-50 win.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Malik Pope ran down the floor, catching a perfectly placed lob from Matt Mitchell and slamming it home, taking a 14-0 lead and sending The Show into a frenzy.

Only 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the Brian Dutcher era, this play set the tone for what would be a dominant 91-52 opening game victory for San Diego State men’s basketball over San Diego Christian.

Filled to the brim with fastbreaks, defensive presses and a find-the-open-man offensive mindset, Dutcher’s Aztecs played with a new attitude that exemplifies the energy that the first-year head coach brings.

“I want to start off and apologize for not scoring 98,” Dutcher said. “We scored 98 in our first two games – the closed-door scrimmage and the exhibition – and we only scored 91 today.”

All 12 Aztecs who touched the floor in the dominant victory contributed to the offensive outburst, paced by 20 points from senior forward Malik Pope.

“Staying focused to the gameplan and just having fun with it… we took advantage of the opportunity,” Pope said.

Pope’s performance – 20 points on 9-11 shooting with only two attempted three pointers in 18 minutes– headlined the well-rounded offensive gameplan.

Dutcher said Pope looked laid back in his approach.

“You never felt like he was forcing him game,” Dutcher said of Pope. “That’s when we’re at our best, when we let the game come to us.”

SDSU shot 32-57 from the floor and 22-31 from the line, making a concerted effort to get the ball to the open man, who most often was open in the paint, leading to 50 points from inside the colored square.

Dutcher, who is running the show after nearly 30 years of working alongside Steve Fisher, sent out a starting five with three new faces – graduate transfer forward Kameron Rooks, junior guard Devin Watson and freshman forward Matt Mitchell – to join senior guard Trey Kell and Pope.

Mitchell was a new addition to the starting five, taking over the spot junior forward Max Montana filled in the Aztecs’ exhibition win over UCSD.

Dutcher said the lineup is subject to change game-by-game.

The starting unit jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind six early points from Pope and a stifling full-court press.

SDSU, with the likes of Rooks, Pope and sophomore forward Nolan Narain, used a significant size advantage – no San Diego Christian player stands above 6-foot-5 – to set the tone early on, attacking the paint and pummeling the Hawks on the glass.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Hawks 44-27.

The second unit, led by junior guard Jeremy Hemsley, who scored 10 points and led the Aztecs with six assists, continued the barrage inside as Narain made three quick buckets.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore scored nine points on 4-4 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, all career highs. He was one of five Aztecs to score at least nine, joining Montana, Pope, Hemsley and Kell.

SDSU stayed consistent in its attack and did not make a three poiner until freshman forward Jordan Schakel dropped one in with 36 seconds left in the first half to give SDSU a 46-24 lead going into the break.

An 11-13 mark from the free throw line and four made threes kept the pace on for the Aztecs, who coasted in the second half to give Dutcher his first career win.

“I know this is my first win,” Dutcher said, “but I am trying to convince (Mike May) to give me credit for the games against USC and UCSD too. I’m 58 I need all the wins I can get.”