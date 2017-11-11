DA Preplay — SDSU Basketball Preview

Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s men’s basketball season opening this week. Tune in for game footage from SDSU’s football season, a new segment of CandidCam and the debut of the DA Preplay’s “In The Hoop.”

Producer: Mary York

Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg

Guest: Christina Corona

Reporter: Cami Buckman

Videographer: Justin Wylie

Game footage: Nick Baltz, Mary York

Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports