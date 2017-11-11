DA Preplay — SDSU Basketball Preview
November 11, 2017
Daily Aztec Sports presents a preview of SDSU’s men’s basketball season opening this week. Tune in for game footage from SDSU’s football season, a new segment of CandidCam and the debut of the DA Preplay’s “In The Hoop.”
Producer: Mary York
Hosts: Mary York, Zach Engberg
Guest: Christina Corona
Reporter: Cami Buckman
Videographer: Justin Wylie
Game footage: Nick Baltz, Mary York
Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @daztecsports
