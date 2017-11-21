SDSU student creates item-renting app
Talia Raoufpur, David Santillan, Mirella Lopez
November 21, 2017
LendIt is an app that allows its users to rent their items out to other people. Founded by Andrew Adrian, the app promises to make it easier to rent out items like, surfboards or other supplies that consumers buy for one time use.
