SDSU student creates item-renting app

Talia Raoufpur, David Santillan, Mirella Lopez

LendIt is an app that allows its users to rent their items out to other people. Founded by Andrew Adrian, the app promises to make it easier to rent out items like, surfboards or other supplies that consumers buy for one time use.