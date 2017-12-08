A.S. update: Aztec Dance Marathon, ARC referendum

Close Members of the A.S. University Council at a September meeting. Samantha Bonpensiero Samantha Bonpensiero Members of the A.S. University Council at a September meeting.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

A.S. University Council assembled on Dec. 6 for its final bi-weekly meeting of the Fall 2017 semester. The council prepared for the upcoming Spring 2018 semester by discussing the Aztecs Dance Marathon and the referendum to expand the Aztec Recreation Center.

Aztecs Dance Marathon

Aztecs Dance Marathon, one of the largest organizations on campus has concluded their annual Miracle Week. The event focused on raising awareness and fundraising for children at Rady’s Children Hospital.

The Aztecs Dance Marathon event will be held during Spring 2018 semester on Feb. 22 at Montezuma Hall located in The Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

College of Health and Human Services representative Michael Glassman encouraged members to sign up if they haven’t already during Miracle Week. The cutoff date for Aztecs Dance Marathon registration is Feb.17.

Aztec Recreation Center referendum

A.S. Vice President of University Affairs Chris Thomas and Director of Recreation Mark Zakrzewski gave a presentation on a referendum to expand the Aztec Recreation Center due to the growing student demand for additional recreational space.

“This is one of the biggest project for the Recreation and Wellness Commission,” Thomas said “The (ARC) facilities are immensely utilized, when we look at the need for recreation and wellness, (ARC) has truly seen an increase over the past few years.”

The referendum calls for an expansion of current weight and cardio space from 18,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet. Other additions to ARC include an increase from two to five studio spaces, added gym space and gender neutral lockers and restrooms.

Thomas said the referendum would incorporate a student-wide vote in March 2018 to approve a $195 per-semester fee included in tuition. If passed, the fee would replace the current ARC $19 dollar per-month model. Students will pay after the projected expansion is completed in Fall 2021. The new fee will also covered by financial aid.

The ARC referendum goes beyond eliminating wait times for recreational spaces, Zakrzewski said. The expansion aims to be a place for students to hang out with peers, socialize and studying for classes.

Zakrzewski said University President Sally Roush is on board with the referendum. If the referendum is passed, the construction development will begin in Spring 2018 and the ARC will have its grand opening in Fall 2021.