Swimming downs Pepperdine, UC San Diego

An SDSU swimmer competes in the 200-meter butterfly during the Aztecs' dual-meet victory over Pepperdine and UC San Diego on Dec. 1.





Before a three-week stretch of no competition, San Diego State’s swimming and diving team defeated Pepperdine (189-90) and UC San Diego (157-132) in a dual meet on Dec. 1.

With the win, SDSU extended its dual-meet winning streak to 19 and senior diver Alexandra Caplan earned Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week honors after her performance on Friday.

SDSU came out of the gates ahead, finishing first and second in the 200- meter medley relay. The quad of senior Alexa Clayfield and sophomores Caitlin Delany, Courtney Vincent and Alma Thormalm placed first with a time of 1:45.63.

The Aztecs won the next two events, the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Sophomore Mckenna Meyer swam to first place in the 200 freestyle while Vincent garnered another first place victory, this time individually in the 100 back.

Three of the top four spots in the 100 breast were captured by SDSU swimmers, with sophomore Morganne McKennan securing first place.

The Aztecs also took the top spots of both the 200 fly and 50 free, with senior Frida Berggren and Thormalm earning the top spot in each event, respectively.

Sophomore Peyton Wilson added on to the Aztecs success by finishing first place in the 100 free with a time of 51.99. McKennan and Berggren added to their first-place finishes with the top spots in the 200 breast and 200 back, respectively.

Caplan led the divers who had two NCAA-qualifying scores in both one-meter and three-meter competition. After Caplan, SDSU rounded out the top three scores in one-meter action with sophomore Delany Gallagher’s second-place performance and Marie Yacopino’s third-place performance.

The Aztecs will be back in action a few days before Christmas as they take on Air Force and Cal Poly at home on Dec. 22.