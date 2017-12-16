Aztecs struggle on offense in loss to Santa Clara

Close Senior guard McKynzie Fort rises for a jump shot during SDSU's win over Presbyterian. Photo by Weicheng Han Photo by Weicheng Han Senior guard McKynzie Fort rises for a jump shot during SDSU's win over Presbyterian.





San Diego State women’s basketball fell to Santa Clara University, 48-34, on Thursday night.

The Aztecs’ 48-34 loss marked the second home loss this season.

This was SDSU’s lowest scoring game this season and the second time it has scored under 40 points since a 49-36 loss to Colorado State on Jan. 24, 2015.

The first half looked promising as the Aztecs closed out the second quarter on a 10-5 run, but Santa Clara outscored them 32-15 in the final two periods. Coming out for the second half, the Cougars put together a 14-5 run to give them the lead that they would keep.

Head coach Stacie Terry said the defense, which forced 16 turnovers and held the Cougars to 38 percent shooting, was stout.

“I thought our defense was what it needed it to be, you know we did a good job there on the defensive end,” said Terry.

The offense was a different story.

“We need a nice balance of still being able to shoot the three, but also getting inside the paint and shoot free throws,” said head coach Stacie Terry. “I think that is what hung us up.”

The Aztecs shot 22 percent from the field and 10 percent from beyond the arc. The free throw line was obsolete as well, getting only nine attempts and sinking five.

SDSU was outscored in the paint, off of turnovers and off second-chance opportunities.

Fort, coming off a game in which she didn’t play while resting an injury, only shot 23 percent from the field and committed six turnovers.

Senior guard Geena Gomez posted a career-high four steals. Gomez also put together seven points and three assists.

The Scarlet and Black take a short hiatus from Steve Fisher Court to travel up north to face UC Santa Barbara. The Aztecs take on Gauchos on Dec. 22nd. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.