Man gropes woman walking on campus

A man is suspected of groping a woman on campus Thursday night, university police said.

At about 8:45 p.m., a woman walking toward Campanile Walk from the Music building was approached by an unknown man who stopped, told her “how pretty she was,” and tried to hug her, according to a report from San Diego State police.

The woman stepped away twice, and the suspect tried to hug her both times before groping her buttocks, police said.

The victim walked away, and the suspect followed her to the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

The suspect left in an unknown direction after the victim arrived at the union, police said. He was described as an approximately 40-year-old black man, 5-feet-7-inches, average build, wearing a yellow, red and green beanie and a brown flannel shirt.

Officers asked anyone with information on the suspect to call university police at (619) 594-1991 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.