Malik Pope suspended amidst improper benefits probe

Senior forward Malik Pope runs the court during the Aztecs 91-50 win over San Diego Christian on Nov. 10 at Viejas Arena

San Diego State senior men’s basketball player Malik Pope has been “provisionally suspended,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, after reports surfaced that his name appeared on documents detailing loans given out by the sports agency, ASM Sports.

In the documents, which were exposed as part of a story published by Yahoo Sports, Pope was named along with 30 other current and former players who received loans from the agency of former NBA agent Andy Miller.

Pope is listed as receiving $1,400 in loans during his 2015-16 sophomore season.

Receiving a loan from a professional agent is considered an impermissible benefit by the NCAA, and violates its “amateurism” rules.

Pope will not travel with the team to their upcoming game against San Jose State, and his status for the remainder of the season, including the Mountain West Championship starting on March 7, is currently uncertain.