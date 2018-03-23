Bible study group battles fake news about sex trafficking rumors

Tristi Rodriguez, Mirella Lopez
March 23, 2018
Tags: breaking news, fake news, god the mother, sex trafficking, social media rumors, video, zion bible study
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand.
We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment.
If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments via e-mail
Fraternities hammered with ‘social moratorium’
Students narrowly approve ARC expansion referendum
Video of library security holding woman in ‘chokehold’ gains thousands of views
Elevate SDSU slate sweeps A.S. elections — except for one seat
Students to vote on ARC expansion referendum
Video
Behind the bells at SDSU
Sports
SDSU hosts March Madness games
DA Preplay spring sports recap
News
San Diego State students take part in national school walkout
DA PREPLAY- March Madness
Candid Cam in Las Vegas
Students discuss overturning prior marijuana convictions
DA Preplay- Spring sports tournament
Students voice opinions on SDSU residence hall prices
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.