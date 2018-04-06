A.S. update: Gender awareness training, Swap Shop, Take Back the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Associated Students Campus Life Council and University Council both met on April 4 for their respective bi-weekly meetings. They discussed gender awareness training, an event for purchasing pre-owned clothes and Take Back the Week.

Gender Awareness Training

A.S. implemented gender awareness training for all full-time staff this semester, and is taking steps to expand the training to part-time staff and student leaders.

“The training isn’t meant to change your own personal values as far as religion or political views,” Pride Center Coordinator Christopher Lujan said. “It’s about bringing you all together to be respectful of one another and learn about different students that you work with on campus and how you can build an inclusive and diverse space.”

Lujan said it’s important for A.S. leaders to have this training because students look up to them as examples of inclusion and diversity.

Swap Shop

SDSU will be hosting its first ever Swap Shop — an event where members of the campus community can buy pre-owned clothes for reduced prices — on April 23 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. The event will be hosted by GreenLove and the Sustainability commission.

Take Back the Week

SDSU will be hosting its fourth annual Take Back the Week between April 9-13..

The SDSU campus climate survey reported that 20 percent of student respondents have experienced a form of sexual assault since beginning classes on the Mesa.

From 2-4 p.m. on Monday, April 9, in the Student Union Theatre, there will be a screening of a documentary about Anita Hill, who testified before Congress in 1991 that Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her.

On April 11 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in Hardy Tower room 140 there will be a discussion with Mia McKenzie, known for her book “Black Girl Dangerous” and her blog.

On April 12 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. in the Student Union Courtyard there will be a Take Back the Night march featuring a rally, open mic and special guest lectures.