Blog: Will Fritz named Editor in Chief for 2018-2019

by Andrew Dyer, Editor in Chief
April 12, 2018

News Editor Will Fritz has been named editor in chief for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Fritz is a third-year journalism student and has been with The Daily Aztec since his freshman year. He has held positions as a staff writer, senior staff writer and has been the news editor since June 2017.

The Daily Aztec is also accepting applications for section editor positions for the next academic year. Please email Fritz at news@thedailyaztec.com or current EIC Andrew Dyer at editor@thedailyaztec.com for information. Deadline is Friday, April 20.

  1. Stopher on April 12th, 2018 6:07 pm

    Congrats Will!!

