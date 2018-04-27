Crime report: Streaking on frat row, laptop theft

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Reckless Driving

A woman was reported for driving recklessly just before 9:30 p.m. April 14 on Aztec Circle Drive . She was unable to maintain lanes and almost hit pedestrians, police were told.

A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant just before 11:30 p.m. on April 17 on Interstate 8

Indecent Exposure

Two men were reported for streaking at about 7:40 p.m. April 13 on Fraternity Row.

Theft

A laptop was reported stolen from Physics building between 2 and 4 p.m. April 11.

A non-SDSU student admitted to trying to steal a laptop from the sports medicine department at Fowler Athletic Center at 7:45 a.m. April 12. He was arrested and taken to jail for burglary and grand theft.

An iPhone was reported stolen between 4:45 and 5:55 p.m. April 14 from Aztec Aquaplex.

A bicycle was reported stolen from Malcolm A. Love Library between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 15.

An SDSU student was cited for theft of a chicken wrap and bag of chips at East Commons convenience store at 12:50 p.m. April 17.