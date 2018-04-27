Crime report: Streaking on frat row, laptop theft
April 27, 2018
Reckless Driving
A woman was reported for driving recklessly just before 9:30 p.m. April 14 on Aztec Circle Drive . She was unable to maintain lanes and almost hit pedestrians, police were told.
A non-SDSU student was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant just before 11:30 p.m. on April 17 on Interstate 8
Indecent Exposure
Two men were reported for streaking at about 7:40 p.m. April 13 on Fraternity Row.
Theft
A laptop was reported stolen from Physics building between 2 and 4 p.m. April 11.
A non-SDSU student admitted to trying to steal a laptop from the sports medicine department at Fowler Athletic Center at 7:45 a.m. April 12. He was arrested and taken to jail for burglary and grand theft.
An iPhone was reported stolen between 4:45 and 5:55 p.m. April 14 from Aztec Aquaplex.
A bicycle was reported stolen from Malcolm A. Love Library between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 15.
An SDSU student was cited for theft of a chicken wrap and bag of chips at East Commons convenience store at 12:50 p.m. April 17.
