Perfect places to study and relax on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On a campus with over 35,000 students, it can be challenging to find a quiet space to study, let alone a peaceful place to relax. However, hidden in some of the most crowded areas of campus are the best places to review for your next midterm and take a break from writing that research paper.

Although the library is often one of the most crowded buildings on campus – especially the 24-hour section – you only need to explore a little further to realize that it is also one of the most tranquil.

Music senior Catherine Durcan said the library is her favorite study spot.

“It’s a pretty peaceful place, and I find myself spending most of my time there when I am not practicing my music,” Durcan said. “I go to the 24-hour section, although I tend to go later at night, so it is not as crowded,.”

The 24-hour section is not for everyone. If you are someone who likes to study in more secluded spaces, several large study cubicles on the library’s fourth floor have outward facing windows in them that let in natural light, which can significantly improve your studying experience.

The library is indisputably one of the best places to study, but if you prefer to be outside and enjoying the beautiful San Diego climate, the Storm Hall terrace is the perfect place to sit and enjoy the view of Mission Valley. With the Starbucks and Aztec Market nearby it is the ideal spot to take a break from studying or relax between classes.

Biology sophomore Christina Jones said this is her favorite place on campus to relax and fit a little studying into her busy schedule.

“Even though it can sometimes be hard to find a table, it is well worth the wait,” Jones said. “I come to the terrace in between classes and enjoy a snack and just enjoy the view. Sometimes I’ll review my notes, but most of the time, I’m just relaxing.”

Other great places are the lawn by Scripps Cottage, Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union or the grassy area by the Professional Studies and Fine Arts building. All of these places offer something unique that you will not be able to find anywhere else at San Diego State.

Wherever you are on campus, there are several places you can go to relax, study or just enjoy a snack. All you have to do is explore a little, and despite the tens of thousands of students, there is plenty of space for everyone.