How to utilize your ARC membership to the fullest

Whether you are paying for your Aztec Recreation Center membership or living in on-campus housing with the membership included, it’s difficult to know how to take full advantage of everything the ARC offers.

While it may seem like the ARC memberships include only the main gym by Viejas Arena and the Aztec Aquaplex, there are so many other amenities included within the membership that you may not know about.

Aztec Recreation Center: This massive gym is the workout hub on campus at all hours of the day. The ARC remains open 24 hours Monday through Friday and until midnight on the weekends. The gym includes cardio equipment, a weight room, saunas, and more. The best way to get your workout in and miss the crowds is going before 3 p.m. and after 9 p.m.

In addition to the workout equipment, the ARC has four indoor courts used for basketball and volleyball and an indoor climbing wall. There are also many group fitness classes included in the membership ranging from yoga to cycling to strength training and more. The schedule is posted weekly on the website.

Located right outside of the ARC is Shake Smart, which has a menu filled with smoothies and açai bowls perfect for a post-workout snack.

Aztec Aquaplex: The giant swimming pool complex is loaded with things to do and is one of the coolest additions to the ARC membership that makes San Diego State unique. At the Aquaplex, you’ll find a swimming pool, a beach entry swim up, floating mats, lap swimming lanes, a 20-person spa, diving boards and water basketball.

“I love the ARC membership because I’m able to work out and go to the pool with my friends,” accounting junior Tori Szady said. “It’s a great atmosphere because both places are always filled with students. No matter what, I’ll always see a handful of people I know when I go to work out or swim.”

You can also take Exercise and Nutritional Sciences credit classes at the Aquaplex and earn credit for water activities. Located next to the Aquaplex, there are tennis courts where members can rent equipment and play. So whether you want to go swim laps, hit some balls or lay by the pool and catch some sun, the Aquaplex is a great place to hang out.

Intramural Sports Leagues: Every semester, SDSU offers a plethora of intramural sports leagues through the ARC membership. This fall, those consist of softball, soccer, volleyball, flag football, basketball, water volleyball and spike ball. In the spring, there are also many tournaments offered for these sports.

“It’s fun playing a sport you like without having the same commitment you had in high school or club sports,” engineering junior Zack Hewitt said.

If you want to play your favorite sports competitively and have fun while doing it, these leagues are for you. The registration deadline is Sept. 10 for intramural leagues.

Aztec Lanes: Bowling is a great way to have fun with your friends and do something out of the ordinary. Aztec Lanes is a 12-lane bowling alley that offers one dollar shoe rentals and free 2-hour games with an ARC membership. The bowling alley also has billiard tables and table tennis available.

ARC Express: The ARC Express is on the third floor of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union and is accessible to all ARC members. This express gym is the perfect spot to work out without the congestion of the ARC. Up there, you will find cardio equipment, weights and machines.

Mission Bay Aquatic Center: The Mission Bay Aquatic Center is located in Mission Bay across from the ocean and is filled with many perks for SDSU students to use. Here, students can partake in ENS credit classes like surfing, paddling and wakeboarding, but something most students do not know is that you can take any of these classes one time for $5 with an ARC membership. So, if you are ever curious about trying a surf class but want to test it out before you commit for a semester, you can for an affordable price.

Recreation Field and Track: The AstroTurf recreation field hosts many on-campus sports clubs and is available for all students to use. The track, located above parking structure 7, is available for ARC members to use six hours a week.

Racquetball: Many students do not know about the racquetball courts located in Peterson Gym. This facility includes eight racquetball courts and a mat room for martial arts.

The ARC membership is perfect for any student on campus with its wide range of activities for anyone to participate in. Now, with knowledge of all the amenities the membership offers, you can get your money’s worth and diversify your workouts.