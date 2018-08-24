A.S. to host ‘Thursday’s a Drag’, an event showcasing diversity

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As we make our way back into the routines of the school year, Associated Students has some exciting events planned to welcome the students of San Diego State back to campus. However, the one event students look forward to most is the annual drag show.

As one of the most highly anticipated events of the school year, Thursday’s A Drag, promises to be a night of fun, laughter and stellar performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as talented SDSU students. The event is being held in Montezuma Hall in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union on Thursday, Aug. 30th. Doors open at 8:00 PM and the show begins at 9:00 PM.

This event, co-sponsored by the SDSU Pride Center and Aztec Nights, showcases SDSU’s diversity, providing all members of the queer community a space to come together and celebrate their authentic selves while at the same time enjoying the wonder-filled world of drag.

Undeclared sophomore Sophia De Runtz, who attended the event last year said, “I had an amazing time last year. I met so many amazing people that I can now call friends, and the show was hilarious. I can’t wait for this year.”

Thursday’s A Drag is an event that you don’t want to miss. Biochemistry senior Austin Moser said he has attended since his freshman year.

“The first year I went, I did not want to,” Moser said. “My friends forced me, and it was the best decision I have ever made. My favorite part of the event is how open everyone working and in attendance is. I also love the energy.”

It is an invigorating, sassy, supportive and accepting event that highlights SDSU’s commitment to ensuring that all students feel welcome and accepted in the campus community.

“I think it is cool that SDSU has a drag show as one of the welcome back events. I think it shows freshmen and returning students alike that everyone is welcome and that the campus is a safe and inclusive space,” De Runtz said.

The event will run from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM Friday morning. Come and experience the diversity among fellow SDSU students as the drag show represents the queer community.