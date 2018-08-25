Rentto: Men steal phones, set of keys from SDSU students near University Towers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

San Diego police were continuing to search for suspects in an early-morning College Area robbery incident, a university official said.

Around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, multiple men forcibly took three cell phones and a set of keys from three SDSU students in the 5600 block of Mary Lane Drive and Dorothy Drive, Associate Vice President of Administration Jessica Rentto said in an email to students. One of the student victims was treated at a hospital for injuries related to the theft.

The area where the thefts occurred is off-campus, but just a few hundred feet from the University Towers residence hall.

The suspects were described only as “tall, thin Black male adults in their early 20s, wearing hooded sweatshirts,” according to the email. It’s unclear exactly how many suspects were involved.

Rentto asked anyone with information on the thefts to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-2000, and to reference case #18-026643.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the incident took place Friday night.