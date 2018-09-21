Volleyball falls in straight sets to Fresno State for 11th consecutive loss

Sophomore middle blocker Erin Gillcrist attempts to get the ball over the outsretched arms of Fresno State defenders during the Aztecs three-set loss to the Bulldogs on Sept. 21 at Peterson Gym.

Sophomore middle blocker Erin Gillcrist attempts to get the ball over the outsretched arms of Fresno State defenders during the Aztecs three-set loss to the Bulldogs on Sept. 21 at Peterson Gym.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State women’s volleyball lost in straight sets, 25-27, 17-25, 21-25, to Fresno State on Sept. 21 at Peterson Gym.

The loss extended SDSU’s losing streak to 11 games.

“Out of all the losses, this was the most disappointing,” head coach Deitre Collins-Parker said.

Despite leading the first set, 12-7, the Aztecs were not able to finish.

“Once that first game slipped away, we lost our motivation,” Collins-Parker said.

This was the Aztecs’ first Mountain West Conference game of the season, and all of the hype coming into this game felt like an opening day.

“We were all ready for a fresh start,” said junior outside hitter, Hannah Turnlund. “We all had the mentality that we were going to kill it”.

The Aztecs (1-12, 0-1 MW) had chances to win the first set, being up 23-22 and had set point at 25-24.

Fresno State (9-5, 1-0 MW) was in control once the second set began all the way to the final play.

“This was frustrating, but hopefully everyone can go back and figure what they need to do and what they need to change,” sophomore middle blocker Erin Gillchrist said.

After a road matchup against Air Force, the Aztecs come home to play Colorado State University on September 27 and University of Wyoming on September 29.