Grease fire damages College Area McDonald’s
October 26, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Firefighters responded to a grease trap fire early Friday morning at the McDonald’s near San Diego State.
San Diego Fire Department dispatchers received a call at 6:50 a.m. about a fire inside the McDonald’s on Montezuma Road near Campanile Drive
The restaurant is located just south of campus, next door to the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house.
Smoke could be seen coming from the outside of the restaurant when firefighters arrived at 6:57 a.m. but there were no visible flames from the building’s exterior.
Fire department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said fire crews found the fire in the grease trap and vent area in the kitchen and stopped it from spreading to the rest of the restaurant.
No customers or employees were injured.
The San Diego County Health Department was notified and the restaurant is expected to remain closed until the damages can be assessed and repaired.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.