Traits that one person considers toxic, may not be to another person; the entire phrase is based on a subjective scale with absolutely no objective ground and is used as a shaming tactic for “modern feminists” and anybody else buying into their horrible rhetoric.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

You read the headline correctly.

Toxic masculinity doesn’t exist.

Traits that one person considers toxic, may not be to another person; the entire phrase is based on a subjective scale with absolutely no objective ground and is used as a shaming tactic for “modern feminists” and anybody else buying into their horrible rhetoric.

For example, one person may like the typical “alpha male.”

Confident, loud, powerful, buff, etc.

But another person may find those traits unlikeable, and so they’ll brand that male as “toxic” because “toxic masculinity” is a catch-all term for any traits a man has that are considered unlikeable or “overly masculine.”

That’s all it is.

Any trait that a person or society deems unnecessary, unlikeable or “overly masculine” in a man.

The problem is, by shaming men on a completely subjective scale, you intimidate, which is exactly what the left and most “feminists” want, they want to intimidate the men that go against the grain and reject the weak and feminized version of men you see portrayed everywhere.

I believe there are toxic people, but to make an entire term for men and to keep cramming it down the throats of men is biased, bigoted and a result of brainwashing.

A toxic person can be defined as somebody that is poisonous to you or society.

Toxic people can be any gender, male, female or nonbinary.

So why do we have an entire term for men?

The answer is simple: a misunderstanding of feminism and man’s place in society.

Feminism is not shaming men, despite what so many women’s studies majors are doing, the original definition of feminism is, according to Merriam Webster’s dictionary, “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.”

Of course, that’s not what it is today.

Today, feminism is an absolute joke that steps on men and uses the original definition as justification.

This misunderstanding of feminism is so ingrained into society that so few people are bold enough to question it and the foundations of today’s skewered definition.

And to illustrate this point, here’s something to think about.

We have so many people talking about toxic masculinity, but so few talking about toxic femininity.

The instant you flip the script and apply the same broken terms that define men and apply it to women is the moment you’ll have people calling you “sexist.”

I bring this up not to shame women.

I don’t believe in that.

However, I bring it up in order to illustrate the constant pressure men are under and expose how programmed a majority of people are into shaming anybody that dares to go against the grain.

If you speak up, you’re “toxic” and “sexist” but if you conform to societal pressures, you’re not yourself and wasted your life.

I don’t believe in toxic masculinity or toxic femininity; but if you’re going to apply the “toxic” label to men, why can’t I apply it to women?

The double standard is disgusting and it needs to end now.

If a man wants to be stoic and keep his emotions inside, who are you to call them toxic or weak?

If a man wants to be strong and courageous instead of weak and cowardly, who are you to call him toxic?

If I were to call a woman that wants to go out and make money “toxic” instead of “independent,” my entire career would be ruined.

When do we draw the line?

Men somehow have to be just sensitive and kind enough not to be toxic, which is entirely subjective, and somehow just “masculine” enough not to be a doormat and used, which is once again subjective.

Stop using the term “toxic masculinity.”

It doesn’t have any meaning, it’s entirely subjective and damaging to men.

The more we push an agenda down men’s throats is the more we push the opportunity to define ourselves away from men and make them ashamed for wanting to define themselves.

Stop buying into the rhetoric being crammed down your throats through pathological appeal and constant repetition.

If you don’t question what you’re told, you’re a part of the problem.

Jermelle Macleod is a freshman studying journalism. You can follow him on Twitter @Jermelle_m