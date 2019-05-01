Tyler Roemer (74) lines up against defensive linemen during the Aztecs' 27-24 loss to UNLV on Nov. 10, 2018 at SDCCU Stadium.

Warring selected in third round of 2019 NFL Draft; Roemer and others signed as undrafted free agents

San Diego State football had six of its former players sign to NFL teams during and after last week’s NFL Draft.

Kahale Warring

Tight end Kahale Warring was taken 86th overall by the Houston Texans in the third round but ended up being the only Aztec selected.

Warring was the highest graded Aztec (5.81 prospect grade) coming into the draft.

Texans general manager Brian Gaine told reporters last Friday night after the conclusion of day two of the draft that Warring was the “best available” player.

Gaine added Warring’s stature at 6-foot-5 and 252 pounds gives him the potential to be successful in the NFL.

“He meets our prototypical standards, everything we look for from the physical standpoint and equally from the football character skills set but a ton of upside here,” Gaine said in a press conference Friday.

Tyler Roemer

Heading into the draft, offensive lineman Tyler Roemer was faced with many questions for transgressions away from the football field.

He was dismissed from the team last season with three games remaining due to “internal differences,” according to a Daily Aztec source.

Roemer was also recently accused of physical and emotional abuse by ex-girlfriend Carly Heppler.

Scouts have also called Roemer “extremely immature.”

Despite all those off the field question marks, the 6-foot-6, 312-pound Roemer was too good of a talent for NFL teams to pass up.

The Oakland Raiders gave Roemer an opportunity by signing him as an undrafted free agent.

“Its a once in a lifetime opportunity that must be taken in full stride A new beginning to start never looking back Thank you to everyone whos stood by my side throughout the ups and the downs This is a truly life changing event and it will be taken in full advantage,” Roemer wrote in a tweet.

Ryan Pope

Another Aztec offensive lineman got his opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

The news first broke when Ryan Pope tweeted last Saturday night on April 27 “#DetriotLions.”

Pope will be headed to Detroit as one of the newest members of the Lions.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the details of Pope’s deal shortly after he made the announcement.

The Long Beach native received a $145,000 base guaranteed salary, along with a $20,000 signing bonus.

Rapoport called the contract “one of the highest guaranteed deals of the year.”

SDSU offensive coordinator Jeff Horton showed his support for his former offensive tackle on social media.

“Congrats Ryan, excited for you & your family! I know you will give all you got – we are pulling for you! Take care,” Horton tweeted.

John Baron II

One of the most accomplished kickers in SDSU history, John Baron II finished second with 50 career field goals and is the program leader with six 50-yard field goals.

After an illustrious four-year career as an Aztec, Baron II announced on Twitter on Saturday April 27 that he will become a Chicago Bear as an undrafted free agent.

Including Baron II, the Bears will have signed four kickers following the release of Cody Parkey (who missed a 43-yard field that would have sent the Bears to the NFC Divisional Round).

Bears general manager Ryan Pace was adamant about finding the right kicker for next season and beyond.

“Maybe it’s a little unorthodox to have four kickers out there,” Pace said in a press conference after the draft. “We don’t care. Let’s increase the competition and let the whole thing battle out.’’

Fred Trevillion

Fred Trevillion was sitting at home with his family back in his home state of Mississippi last Saturday on day three of the NFL Draft.

Then came a call from the Green Bay Packers who invited him to the team’s rookie minicamp.

However, the Packers were not the only team to inquire about Trevillion’s talents. The Patriots, Falcons, Chargers and Raiders also contacted him.

The former Aztecs wideout will fly to Wisconsin this Thursday then return the following Monday. The Packers will then decide if they want Trevillion back for the entire team’s minicamp and training camp in the summer.

The Packers’s front office liked what they saw from him in film, and if they like what they see in person, Trevillion should be walking away with a contract.

Trevillion said the thought of potentially catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is what’s propelling him to do well in front of the Packers coaching staff this weekend.

“That’s all I’ve been thinking about,” Trevillion told The Daily Aztec. “This is really where I wanted to go, so I’m excited.”

Parker Baldwin

Former SDSU defensive back Parker Baldwin announced to Twitter on Saturday April 27 he will be joining the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

“Grateful to sign with the Atlanta Falcons, I can’t wait to take advantage of the opportunity,” Baldwin tweeted.

Scouts were likely impressed by Baldwin’s durability.

Since his freshman year in 2015, Baldwin did not miss a single game – playing in 54 straight games.

Baldwin will join former Aztec teammate Damontae Kazee on the Atlanta Falcons.

Kazee tweeted back at Baldwin “Seee you soon Nephew.”