Golf has record-setting day, takes home individual, team title

Junior Puwit Anupansuebsai shot a tournament-record 18 under par at the Bill Cullum Invite.

Junior Puwit Anupansuebsai shot a tournament-record 18 under par at the Bill Cullum Invite.

Junior Puwit Anupansuebsai shot a tournament-record 18 under par at the Bill Cullum Invite.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For San Diego State men’s golf, its last tournament win came in 2016 at the Saint Mary’s Invitational.

Three years is quite a while to have to wait for another tournament win.

However, thanks to Aztecs junior golfer Puwit Anupansuebsai, the wait is over.

Anupansuebsai took home first place at this year’s Bill Cullum Invite at the Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California.

He said the team’s unity helped it earn a tournament victory.

“We haven’t been playing well the past two or three years, and this year we have a pretty good team,” Anupansuebsai said. “We came together as a team, preparing to push (ourselves) further really hard, practice and prepare before we go out to every tournament and it worked pretty well.”

Anupansuebsai’s individual victory was the first of his collegiate career.

He said the work he and his teammates put in to prepare for tournaments was a key factor in his success.

“It felt good,” Anupansuebsai said. “All the hard work and the time we put in to practice, workouts and school work, it’s just great to be out there and win the tournament.”

Anupansuebsai posted a score of 198 for the tournament, shooting 18 under par – a tournament record.

He simply alluded to how his game was top notch for the tournament.

“I didn’t really make any mistakes out there, I just played my game,” Anupansuebsai said. “My putter worked really well that week.”

The 2019 All-Mountain West selection also led the field with 21 birdies during the tournament.

While a victory at the collegiate level was something that previously eluded Anupansuebsai’s time at SDSU, head coach Ryan Donovan said he knew it was on the way.

“He adds so much value for our program and the team, and it becomes one of those things where you’re almost just waiting and needs a breakout win,” Donovan said in a phone interview. “The sky’s the limit for him. We knew he was definitely going to be in contention coming nine holes down the stretch.”

The win wasn’t the only time Anupansuebsai put up a good score.

In March and April of this year, Anupansuebsai placed eighth in both the Lamkin San Diego Classic and the Mountain West championship.

Donovan said Anupansuebsai’s consistency has helped him find success this season.

“With his three starts, just consistency,” Donovan said. “He’s been under par everywhere now.”

A player of Anupansuebsai’s talent level is sure to draw excitement from any coach, and Donovan is no exception.

Donovan even mentioned a title that most collegiate athletes aspire to reach.

“He’s one of our guys, he’s our leader, and he’s been through the process long enough where I think he’s just continuing to become of All-American status,” Donovan said.

One could only imagine the sky is now the limit for Anupansuebsai.

Luis Lopez is a junior studying journalism. Follow him on Twitter @Lopez509Luis.