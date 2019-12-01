How to save money at the bookstore and elsewhere on Cyber Monday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Don’t want to risk your life for a good deal on a new flat screen T.V.?

Luckily, the need to venture out and shop in person for Black Friday has almost entirely been replaced with Cyber Monday.

Almost all shopping websites participate in Cyber Monday now, so people can still get incredible deals from the comfort of their homes.

The Shop Aztecs Online Bookstore is joining the festivities by offering 30% off of all Aztec gear starting Dec. 2, an online customer sales representative said.

All Apple products are eligible for the sale, even discounted models, previous models and Beats products.

However, the sale is online-only, campus bookstore Senior Lead Monica Pitez said.

“We absolutely expect an increase in online orders,” the online customer sales representative said. “Cyber Monday deals in itself double sales and is very lucrative.”

Cyber Monday efforts for the online bookstore include reaching out to alumni about the sales and pushing their holiday campaign, A Gift for Every Aztec.

The processing team for the online store typically finishes processing orders from 1 to 3 p.m.

In November and December, it’s all hands on deck and the team usually finishes processing their online orders around 7 to 8 p.m, the online customer sales representative said.

People from other departments, such as the clothing department, receiving department and web processing department, also pitch in during this time of year.

Happening at the same time is the bookstore’s Tax-Free Sale on technology, both online and in-store. The sale essentially takes away taxes and can save people up to a couple hundred dollars.

This sale is offered to people who are associated with San Diego State and have an active Red I.D., the online customer service representative said.

The Tax-Free Sale’s preorders began in November and run until Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Other deals to look out for online include Hydroflask water bottles, Best Buy, Lululemon and more. These brands offer some must get gifts for the season.

Hydroflasks are a staple for many SDSU students, but they definitely cost more than traditional, plastic reusable bottles. The company is offering 25% off its brand website until Dec. 8. The bottles come in multiple sizes and shapes. As a great gift for friends and family, or a gift for yourself, this sale is a must.

For all your technology desires, Best Buy offers student deals year-round. There are multiple locations around SDSU, but with Cyber Monday, you don’t have to trample anyone to get a new gaming system. Consider grabbing some headphones for the siblings or a new surround-sound system for your parents, there are tons of options to choose from.

Lululemon is offering 30 to 40% off certain items. Looking around on campus, Lululemon is everywhere. Don’t break your bank this season to get your friends gifts or another pair of your favorite leggings. Spread the wealth.

Also consider the classic big-name retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, which are both offering big deals for the holidays.