Deitre Collins-Parker ponders during SDSU’s win over Air Force on Oct. 8, 2017 for her 300th win at SDSU.

Aztecs volleyball coach has been relieved of her duties after 11 seasons

Eleven days ago, San Diego State Director of Athletics John David Wicker relieved men’s soccer head coach Lev Kirshner of his duties.

Now, Volleyball head coach Deitre Collins-Parker is also being relived of her duties, according to a Tuesday statement.

Her departure follows a similar script to Kirsher’s, with Wicker saying the change in leadership is “necessary to maximize the potential of the program.”

“I appreciate Deitre’s time and commitment to San Diego State volleyball and all that she has done for the good of the sport through the years,” Wicker said in a statement. “The women she and her staff have led have graduated and departed SDSU prepared to be terrific citizens and to pursue careers in a variety of professions.”

Collins-Parker, who arrived at SDSU in 2009, led a 2019 team that went 8-10 in Mountain West Conference play and 15-14 overall, good for fifth place in the conference.

Despite only getting 10 wins in 2018, Collins-Parker was able to find some momentum with a five-win increase this past season.

“After hitting a lull, we were on a good stride, we were super competitive this year and was excited (about) getting back up there,” Collins-Parker said. “That’s the nature of being a mid-major school. You have good years and you have bad years, and you come back around.”

California has a mixture of conferences from the Pac-12, Mountain West and the Big West, but Collins-Parker said coaching a mid-major school was unique, especially in California.

“Mid-major is a different animal,” Collins-parker said. “Being in California with a lot of good schools, recruiting is a challenge, but I think we continue to bring in good talent.”

During her time at SDSU, Collins-Parker was able to make that talent transpire on to the court, especially in 2012 when the Aztecs were conference co-champions and guided the team to an NCAA Tournament. Collins-Parker was then named MWC Coach of the Year.

Collins-Parker, who coached the Aztecs for 11 seasons, has helped players receive postseason accolades and go on and play at the next level.

She also competed in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics and said she has enjoyed all the players she has coached.

“(It has been) a pleasure of working with some amazing student-athletes,” Collins-Parker said.

Deja Harris, who plays for the Hylte/Halmstad team in Sweden, finished her senior season in 2018 and was a four-time all-MWC selection. She is the all-time program leader in block assists.

In total, SDSU received 21 all-MWC honors and 50 academic all-conference honors while Collins-Parker was head coach.

In addition, Andrea Hannasch and Johnna Fouch, who were part of the conference championship team in 2012 received All-American Honorable Mention awards.

Collins-Parker said the growth of an individual during their time at SDSU gives her belief that they will be in good shape after leaving the Mesa.

“It’s always great to see people come in at one level, and we see them develop into talented student-athletes,” Collins-Parker said. “What gives me the most joy is seeing them become so good.”

It did not mean they would become only good volleyball players, but they would be successful in whatever they would do after graduation.

“We’ve had some good players, Collins-Parker said. “But they developed as people, developed as student-athletes, developed as volleyball players, and I feel proud to have been a part of that.”

While Wicker and the Aztec volleyball team search for their next head coach, assistant coach Melanie Greene, who played at SDSU for three seasons (2004-2007), will serve as interim head coach.