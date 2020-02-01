The Daily Aztec Live — January 31, 2019

Jack Molmud, Marion Ette, Angela Kurysh, Kyle Betz, Aaron Tolentino, Mackenzie Stafford, Amal Younis, and Cristian Alvarez

Journalists are backed into a corner.

Having found ourselves as creators and truth seekers, we are in competition with an ever-growing online presence of media consumption.

As media consolidates into big conglomerates, the remaining outlets diversify in the way they try to reach target audiences across media platforms.

Some of it works and some of it does not. Here at The Daily Aztec, we strive to bring you the news throughout the SDSU community in the most engaging way possible.

So why go anywhere else when you can find out about school news, by students, and for students.

In this episode, we will learn about the details surfacing in the wake of the death of an SDSU freshman, new parameters set in place toward the Interfraternity Council’s 2020 recruitment season and the fate surrounding a fraternity kicked out of their house.

Stay tuned for our sports segment, “Locked In” featuring our diligent sports editors Aaron Tolentino and Kyle Betz.

The Daily Aztec Live is broadcast to Facebook Live every Friday at 6 p.m. It is later uploaded to YouTube at a later time.