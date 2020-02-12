Vegan Valentine’s Day Recipes

The way to one’s heart is through sugary, sweet desserts. So, why not take the time to make a delicious vegan friendly-treat for you and your significant other for Valentine’s Day?

These recipes feature effortless and affordable treats that can be enjoyed during a good RomCom or after eating a hearty dinner — no pun intended. The ingredients can be found at your local Trader Joe’s or Walmart.

Classic Vegan Strawberry Milkshake

You can’t go wrong with a classic strawberry milkshake. The items needed for this dessert are almond milk, frozen strawberries, non-dairy vanilla ice cream and non-dairy whipped cream. After you have all of the ingredients, combine three scoops of the non-dairy vanilla ice cream, one cup of almond milk and two handfuls of frozen strawberries into a blender. Blend to a consistency of your choice, pour the shake into a glass cup or mason jar, top it off with a swirl of coconut whipped cream and enjoy!

Sweetheart Vegan Cupcakes

With this dessert, you can let your creative side take the lead. All you need are the basics and you can decorate the cupcakes however you like! The items required are Duncan Hines signature strawberry cake mix, a banana, Duncan Hines vanilla frosting, vegetable oil and vegan butter. Alternative Duncan Hines cake mix or frosting will also work with this recipe. Follow the instructions displayed on the cake mix box, but replace the eggs with one mashed banana and add a scope of vegan butter in the mix. Whisk everything together in a bowl and continue to refer to the instructions on the box when it comes to the baking steps. After the cupcakes are out of the oven, let them cool then decorate them with frosting and other vegan-friendly toppings.

Cupid’s Vegan Chocolate Pudding

It’s not Valentine’s Day unless chocolate is involved. All you need for this dessert is rice milk, cocoa powder, maple syrup, a banana, coconut whipped cream, cherries and caramel syrup. Combine ¼ cup of rice milk, ½ cup of cocoa powder, ½ cup of maple syrup and one banana into a bowl and mix until smooth. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour to set, and then top the treat off with coconut whipped cream, a cherry and caramel drizzle.

No-Bake Vegan Oreo Cheesecake

For this no-bake dessert, you’ll need cashews, coconut milk, a lemon, red velvet oreos, vanilla extract and vegan butter. For the crust, combine six oreos and a scoop of vegan butter into a blender and blend until it’s a crumbly texture. Place the crust into the glass pan or split it between mason jars, and place it in the freezer to set. To make the filling, combine 1 ¾ cup of cashews that have been soaked in water to soften, ¼ coconut milk, lemon juice from one lemon, 10 oreos, ⅛ teaspoon of vanilla extract and ⅓ cup of maple syrup into a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and scoop the filling on top of the crust. Then, place it in the freezer to set. Lastly, top the no-bake cheesecake with a swirl of coconut whipped cream.