Mumps outbreak declared at SDSU, cases centered in nearby apartment complex

Students exhibiting any symptoms of mumps are encouraged to reach out to a medical provider.

An outbreak of mumps has been declared at San Diego State by San Diego County Health and Human Services, according to a Feb. 26 campus-wide email from Student Health Services.

Four university students are confirmed to have mumps along with two probable cases, officials said. All of the affected students live off campus in the BLVD63 Apartments, located on El Cajon Boulevard.

SDSU is currently responding by working directly with the impacted students. All affected individuals are not attending classes or campus activities, according to the email. Student Health Services also set up a web page to provide more information about the outbreak.

“We appreciate the county’s coordination in quickly managing this small mumps outbreak,” the email said. “Our team will continue to share information and support as we work collaboratively to manage the situation.”

Currently, there are two measles, mumps and rubella vaccination booster clinics planned at the BLVD63 community clubhouse from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 28.

Mumps is a viral illness spread through saliva or mucus. Symptoms typically include a fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swelling of salivary glands, according to Student Health Services.

The most effective way to prevent mumps is through two doses of the MMR vaccine, the email said. The message also advised students to maintain good hygienic habits.

“The best way to keep yourself healthy is to avoid sharing food and drinks with others, especially with those who have symptoms of mumps,” according to the statement. “Wash your hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer when unable to use soap and water.”

Any SDSU students who have questions or are exhibiting symptoms are encouraged to contact their personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services at (619) 594-4325 or shs@sdsu.edu.

Students may also call the nurse advice line at (858) 225-3105, which is available after 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and on weekends.