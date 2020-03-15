SDSU moves all labs to virtual platform, library closes temporarily

The library will temporarily close on Monday, March 16, so SDSU librarians and staff can prepare for campus changes due to the coronavirus.

San Diego State has decided to shift all classes to a virtual platform, including labs, as well as temporarily closing the library, according to a university-wide email sent out March 15.

The email said all instructional activity and office hours must now only use virtual platforms. Face-to-face labs were originally going to last this week, but now are going to be implemented online.

SDSU also announced an instructional pause for those who need it from March 16 to 22. Faculty and staff may use that time to prepare for teaching in an online environment. However, those who have already made the transition may continue their courses during this time.

All in-person undergraduate research is suspended, according to the email. The university advises researchers to contact their faculty and continue to work remotely. Along with this, all fine art studios are closed immediately.

The library will also be closed temporarily on March 16 to allow library and university personnel to prepare for the transition. From there, the 24/7 part of the library will reopen and be restricted to only SDSU employees and students, with no admission to the general public. This also includes computer stations.

The library will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to the email.

The email said the school is also limiting gatherings to fewer than 250 people by making the computer and study stations in the library 6 feet apart to avoid close contact.

The library staff is working toward moving the library to an all-virtual service model, according to the email. This means librarians and staff can be reached via a virtual platform in addition to receiving digitized reserve materials and an augmented Scan and Deliver service.

Physical library loans are being suspended. Any faculty that have a priority need for access to the physical collection can contact the Library Dean’s Office at 619-594-6014.

The email said the university is committed to safely and effectively meet the challenges of COVID-19 for both staff and students. Faculty and Staff are allowed to fulfill their work responsibilities appropriately equipped location, the email said.

“Departments are encouraged to identify where remote work opportunities or flexible work arrangements for staff are possible while ensuring that the essential functions of the department are met,” according to the email. “Supervisors and/or unit and department heads can designate certain employees to work from home and, during a disruption, are asked to exercise maximum flexibility when approving a remote or telework arrangement.”

Any student who needs access to a computer may either visit a library computer lab or contact the Economic Crisis Response Team by emailing ecrt@sdsu.edu or by filling out the ECRT assistance request form.

“The ECRT team can also provide students information about and access to food resources, housing assistance, assistance with connecting to community organizations, and navigating other basic needs resources on and off campus,” according to the email. “ECRT supports virtual meetings via Zoom, phone call, or email, and will remain open on campus to support student needs.”

Despite all of these changes, the university said that the operational status of SDSU has not changed and the campus will remain open. Any updates will be posted to the university’s web page dedicated to COVID-19.